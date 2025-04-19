'Parliaments In Support Of Palestine' Emphasise Importance Of Hashemite Custodianship Of Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The final statement of the meeting of Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, which concluded in Istanbul, underscored the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as the preservation of the identity of the Old City.

"We affirm the significance of the Hashemite custodianship in preserving Jerusalem's identity and safeguarding its Islamic and Christian holy sites. We stress the importance of maintaining the historical and legal status quo at these sacred locations,” the statement said.

In his opening remarks, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi emphasised the vital role of the Hashemite custodianship, entrusted to His Majesty King Abdullah, which has preserved the identity of the Holy City in the face of ongoing Judaization plans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also called for support of the Egyptian plan, adopted by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

He also urged for coordinated international parliamentary action to push forward the two-state solution as a path to realising the full, undiminished rights of the Palestinian people.

The conference, attended by parliamentary leaders and representatives from Jordan, Turkey, Palestine, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Algeria, Malaysia, Pakistan, Senegal, and Azerbaijan, called on the international community to take a unified and firm stance against the genocide being perpetrated by Israel against Palestinian civilians in Gaza for more than a year and a half.

The participants considered the continued international silence as an unjustifiable failure, contrary to humanitarian principles and international law.

The final statement demanded the guarantee of the Palestinian refugees' right of return, expressed support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and rejected attempts to undermine its role. It also firmly opposed any plans aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, or legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories, and rejected all schemes to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.