HIJOS Releases 3D Music Video To Revive Costa Rican Rock Classic

The band HIJOS released a new animated version of"Dime que puedo hacer sin ti" (Tell Me What I Can Do Without You), featuring a red-eyed tree frog and a psychedelic aesthetic inspired by the 1990s.

The video, animated in 3D by Kaleb Araya, reinterprets the 50 al Norte classic-composed by Bernal Villegas-as part of the album HÉROES, a tribute to the greatest Costa Rican rock anthems.

“We wanted something with a lo-fi, meme-esque, very 1990s feel, and Kaleb achieved it.“The frog, a symbol of Costa Rica, connects perfectly with the aesthetic we were looking for,” commented Pablo Rojas, vocalist of HIJOS and producer of the song.

The music video premiered on YouTube as part of the celebration of National Rock Day, this Sunday, April 20th, and joins the artistic movement promoted by the Chepe se Baña Art Academy, following the Rock Fest se Baña concert at the National Auditorium.

The album HÉROES, with hand-painted covers by students and artists from the project, is almost sold out and can be found in Bansbach stores or online. The songs are also available on Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

“It's an album that was born from the country's artistic community and represents the essence of national rock. Creating it from Chepe se Baña has been magical,” said Mauricio Villalobos, founder of the initiative.-

