Tedxpuravidaniñez Opens Call For Speakers In Costa Rica

Tedxpuravidaniñez Opens Call For Speakers In Costa Rica
This event seeks to highlight innovative ideas from childre , with the purpose of contributing to a better world and promoting healthy coexistence. Participants can present thoughts, proposals, and reflections focused on various topics, always with the goal of generating a positive impact on their environment.How to Participate
Deadline: Friday, May 2, 2025.Video
Each child must record a horizontal video, less than one minute long, in which they clearly and concisely explain their idea. This video must be sent to the Children's Museum's WhatsApp number: 7003-7070. In addition to the video, a responsible adult must send the following information in writing to the same number:
Participant's full name
Name of the responsible adult
ID number of the responsible adult
Contact phone number
Once all proposals are received, a jury will select a first group for auditions. Later, in May, the official list of children who will be part of the TEDxPuraVidaNiñez 2025 group of speakers will be announced.More information For inquiries, parents can visit the Children's Museum CR Facebook page or contact them at Whatsapp 7003-7070.->
