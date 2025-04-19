403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikha Al Mayassa Opens Three Exhibitions At Mathaf
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums on Saturday unveiled three major exhibitions at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art. Present on the occasion were Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, Mathaf president Sheikh Hassan bin Mohamed bin Ali al-Thani, and Media City Qatar chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali al-Thani. The exhibitions, open until August 9, 2025, offer a unique opportunity to explore the rich landscape of contemporary art from Qatar and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment