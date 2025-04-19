Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheikha Al Mayassa Opens Three Exhibitions At Mathaf

Sheikha Al Mayassa Opens Three Exhibitions At Mathaf


2025-04-19 11:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums on Saturday unveiled three major exhibitions at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art. Present on the occasion were Qatar Museums CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, Mathaf president Sheikh Hassan bin Mohamed bin Ali al-Thani, and Media City Qatar chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali al-Thani. The exhibitions, open until August 9, 2025, offer a unique opportunity to explore the rich landscape of contemporary art from Qatar and beyond.

MENAFN19042025000067011011ID1109449125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search