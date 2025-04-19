403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3226770 GAZA -- At least 92 Palestinians are reportedly killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip in two days
3226784 ABU DHABI -- UAE announces successful exchange of as many as 538 POWs between Russia and Ukraine - the largest prisoner swap since the outbreak of war.
3226780 BEIRUT -- ESCWA: A dramatic escalation in trade protectionism by the United States puts in jeopardy USD 22 billion in Arab non-oil exports.
3226794 ALGIERS -- Algeria: UNESCO approved "Kitab Al-Qanun fi Al-Tibb" (the Book of Medical Laws - Book Four) as a new entry to the Oraniztion's Memory of the World Program.
3226797 RABAT -- Moroccan U-17 football team are crowned champions of CAF Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Mali.
3226715 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of Defense announces plan to pull 1,000 soldiers out of Syria in the coming months. (end)
