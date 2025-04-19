403
Morocco Crowned CAF U-17 AFCON Champions After Beating Mali
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, April 19 (KUNA) -- Morocco were crowned champions of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in their history after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Mali on Saturday.
After a goalless draw in the tightly-contested final, the two-time winners Mali and the hosts had to enter into a dramatic penalty shootout at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia city, west Morocco.
The Moroccan goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui had his neve to emerge as hero of the game, saving two spot-kicks to send the home fans into raptures.
The win ends Morocco's long wait for continental glory at this level, just two years after finishing as runners-up to Senegal.
For the Malians, it was a great disappointment in their fifth final appearance in the tournament. (end)
