Qatar Welcomes US-Iran Agreement On Third Round Of Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 19 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Saturday the statement made by Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, during their meetings earlier in the day in Rome, to move to the next round of talks in order to reach a fair, lasting, and binding agreement.
Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Al Ansari expressed Qatar's hope that the talks would culminate in a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties, boosts the region's security, stability, and peace, and opens new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.
Al-Ansari stressed Qatar's full support for diplomacy and dialogue as a means to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.
In addition, he renewed Qatar's appreciation to Oman for its constructive role in bringing the two sides closer together.
Earlier in the day, Oman said the third round of the US-Iran talks would be hosted in Muscat in the upcoming days.
Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that today's meetings led to an agreement between the parties to move to the third round of the negotiations.
The second phase of the talks was held in Italy between US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Araghchi said this second was constructive and moves forward on the right track. (end)
