MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 10 / 2025

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 19, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or“Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand Pharma's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

Attachment

19042025 - PDMR transactions_Final