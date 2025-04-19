403
U.S. Supreme Court Suspends Deportation Of Venezuelans Detained In Texas
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 19, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order halting the Trump administration's planned deportation of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
The decision came after urgent appeals from lawyers representing the detainees, who argued that the administration was moving forward with removals before allowing the migrants a chance to contest their deportation in court.
The Trump administration invoked the rarely used Alien Enemies Act , last applied during major wars, to target Venezuelans suspected of ties to the Tren de Aragua gang.
Officials had transferred detainees from across the country to the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, and prepared them for removal.
Some detainees received paperwork in English and were told they would be deported, raising concerns about communication and due process.
Legal filings revealed that by early April, 137 Venezuelans had already been deported to El Salvador under this policy, out of a total of 261 removals.
The administration reserved the right to deport more, stating that flights could occur as early as the weekend.
The Supreme Court's order directed the government to pause all removals from this group until further notice, following its earlier ruling that deportees must have a reasonable opportunity to challenge their removal.
This suspension highlights the ongoing power struggle between the executive and judicial branches over immigration enforcement.
The case centers on whether the administration met the Supreme Court's requirements for due process before acting under the wartime law.
The White House has not commented on the Court's decision, while legal and business communities monitor the outcome for its implications on migration, labor, and the limits of presidential authority.
