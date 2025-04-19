BJP Distances Itself From Nishikant Dubey & Dinesh Sharma's Remarks On CJI, Judiciary: 'Personal Comments'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

BJP chief JP Nadda said that the statements made by Dubey and Sharma were their personal comments and BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it supports such remarks.

"The BJP completely rejects these statements," said Nadda in a post on X.

The party has also instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements.

| BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says CJI responsible for all civil wars in India

“These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements,” said Nadda.

Further stating that Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions, Nadda added, "because as a party we believe that all the courts of the country including the Supreme Court are an integral part of our democracy and are the strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution.”

Dubey, fourth-term BJP MP, sparked a row saying, Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

"Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye," the BJP MP said on X.

| 'On what basis?' VP Jagdeep Dhankar launches all out attack on Supreme Court

Later, speaking to ANI, Dubey alleged that Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars in the country and added that Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country."

"The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut," said the BJP MP.

The MP also asked how can the apex court give direction to the appointing authority.

| 'President is not ...': SC allows judicial review of Prez, Guv nod on State Bills

“The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months,” asked Dubey.

Whereas, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said that according to the Constitution of India, no one can "challenge" the President, as the President is“supreme.”

Last week, the Supreme Court prescribed that the president should decide on the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received.