A Chronicle Of Clarity In A Valley Of Fog

Kashmir: Shock, Fury, Turmoil by Khalid Bashir Ahmad

By Tasleem Banday

It began quietly. A whisper. A piece of sacred history had gone missing. On a chilly December morning in 1963, people in Srinagar woke up to news that the Prophet's relic, kept for centuries in the Hazratbal Shrine, was gone. No one knew exactly how it happened, but everyone felt it.

This wasn't just a theft. It was a wound. One that spread throughout Kashmir, affecting every Kashmiri. The relic wasn't simply a religious symbol. It was part of the heartbeat of the people, woven deeply into their identity and their complicated relationship with the state. Khalid Bashir Ahmad's Kashmir: Shock, Fury, Turmoil doesn't start with the dry recounting of a crime. It begins with the silence that followed the loss, an unsettling silence that echoed for decades after.

Khalid Bashir doesn't follow the usual paths of historical storytelling. He doesn't give us a clean, step-by-step timeline of events. Instead, he presents the emotions of the moment when the relic disappeared, painting a picture of grief, confusion, and anger. The theft, he shows, was not just an act of crime. It was a blow to the very spirit of Kashmir. The relic was never just a piece of the Prophet's hair; it was the center around which Kashmiri identity revolved. It was more than a holy artifact. It was a thread that connected the region's people, bridging divides of class, caste, and creed. When it disappeared, it left a void. What was left in its place? An empty shrine? A broken promise? Or was it something deeper, the unraveling of trust in the very institutions meant to protect Kashmiri heritage?

Khalid Bashir's approach cuts through the political and religious tensions surrounding the relic's loss, but he never offers simple answers. He doesn't just ask what happened to the relic; he questions what happens when faith itself is torn apart. His book asks, in essence, how a loss so profound can reshape a people's relationship with their faith, their politics, and their own identity.

The theft became a focal point for a much larger conversation about Kashmir's troubled relationship with establishment, the role of religion in shaping politics, and the failure of institutions meant to safeguard the region. The political response was predictable: denials, misdirection, and finger-pointing. But the response from Kashmiris was far from ordinary. It was filled with grief, anger, and suspicion. They didn't just mourn the loss of an object; they mourned the loss of something integral to their sense of self. The questions it raised were not just about the relic itself, but about the very fabric of Kashmiri society.

Through interviews, archival research, and meticulous investigation, Khalid Bashir pieces together the tangled web of events that followed. What he uncovers is a landscape full of contradictions, where the authorities seemed as invested in managing the political fallout as they were in solving the crime. What's striking about Khalid Bashir's book is its refusal to tie everything up neatly. The case was never fully solved, the relic's return remains mysterious, and the truth is buried beneath layers of political and religious complexity.

Khalid Bashir's narrative raises a deeper question: Can we ever fully understand an event when the forces shaping it-religious, political, and social-are so tangled and deeply entrenched? The theft was not just a moment of rupture. It was also a revealing moment, shedding light on the fragile balance between faith and identity in Kashmir. It was a reminder that when the things that give us a sense of belonging are torn from us, what remains is often more complex than we can imagine. The theft of the Moi-e-Muqaddas was not simply the loss of an object. It was the loss of something far more intangible: a collective sense of faith and unity.

Kashmir: Shock, Fury, Turmoil isn't just about a political dispute or a religious artifact; it's about a people grappling with a loss that extends far beyond a single object. In this sense, the relic's theft serves as a metaphor for Kashmir itself: a place, a people, and a history constantly in search of its own place in the world.

There are no easy answers in this treatise. No tidy conclusions. Instead, what we find in Kashmir: Shock, Fury, Turmoil is a slow, painful unfolding of a region, a people, and a belief system that has been torn apart and slowly, painfully, rebuilt in the rubble. It's not a story of victimhood, but of resilience.

– The reviewer is a Srinagar-based scholar.