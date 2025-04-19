What I Saw In Kashmir's Silent Forests

Representational photo

By Peerzada Aarif

I recently walked through the forests of north Kashmir, places I've known and admired since childhood. But this time, something felt off.

The towering trees that once stood in full strength looked tired. Many were drying up, their needles brittle, their bark faded. Some stood dead altogether.

At first, I thought it was just one patch. But as I moved through different forest ranges, I saw the same pattern. The Pines are dying, and not quietly.

This isn't just something I noticed. Environmental experts have been warning about it, and now, seeing it with my own eyes, I understand the urgency. These trees are being hit hard by changing weather, the kind we didn't grow up with. Long dry spells. Sudden heat spikes. Temperatures rising year after year. It's climate change, plain and simple. And it's squeezing the life out of our forests.

In Kashmir, we call our forests green gold. They're more than just trees. They're part of who we are. They protect our water, keep our soil in place, shelter our wildlife, and even shape our seasons. When the Pines die, everything connected to them begins to unravel. Water cycles shift. Soil erodes. Birds and insects lose their homes. The whole ecosystem feels the shock.

That's why this moment matters. We can't afford to treat this like just another forest issue. The Forest Department needs to start with a proper, ground-level survey. They need to figure out how many trees we've already lost, map out the worst-hit areas, and understand why this is happening in real time. Not next year. Now.

Once we have the data, we need a clear plan. Not just planting new trees for photos, but reforesting with purpose. Choosing the right species, building climate resilience, and most importantly, addressing the root causes of this die-off. That includes tackling the larger climate challenges facing Kashmir.

I've spent enough time in these forests to know they won't wait for us forever. If we keep dragging our feet, we risk losing more than just the Pine trees. We risk losing the natural systems that keep this valley alive.

So let's act, and let's do it together. Government, scientists, forest workers, local communities - we all have a role. Our forests are not a luxury. They're the foundation. And without them, Kashmir will be a poorer, weaker place, for us and for those who come after.

– The author is a teacher and freelance writer. He can be reached at [email protected]