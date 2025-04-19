Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region With Drones, Damaging Houses
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Today, the village of Vysoke came under attack by Russian drones. Four drones hit the village,” the statement reads.
The attack resulted in damaged roofs and shattered windows in private houses.Read also: Shelling leaves settlements in Kherson territorial community without power supply
As reported, Russian forces shelled Zelenivka in the Kherson region, injuring a 74-year-old woman.
