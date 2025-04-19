Another 277 Pows Returned To Ukraine President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Another 277 warriors have been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the border guards,” he wrote.

They defended Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions.

“I thank everyone who made this return of our people possible. I am especially grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation,” Zelensky said.

He noted that in total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 4,552 people-both warriors and civilians-have been successfully brought back home from Russian imprisonment.

“We remember all those who remain in captivity. We are searching for everyone who could be there. We must bring them all home,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the bodies of 909 more fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures.

Photo: President's Office