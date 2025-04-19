Russia's Refusal Of US Ceasefire Proposal Lasts For 39 Days - Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian Federation's refusal of the US proposal for a complete temporary ceasefire for 30 days has been going on for 39 days.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's position remains clear and consistent: back in Jeddah on March 11, we unconditionally agreed to the US proposal for a complete temporary ceasefire for 30 days. Russia refused, and Russia's refusal to America has been going on for 39 days. Instead, the Moscow regime has imposed various conditions and intensified terror against Ukraine, civilians and civilian infrastructure across the country,” he said.

According to Sybiha, Putin has now made statements about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire.

“30 hours instead of 30 days. Unfortunately, we have a long history of his statements not matching his actions. We know that his words cannot be trusted, and we will look at actions, not words,” the minister added.

He also reminded that Russia can agree at any time to the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which has been on the table since March.

“We want Russian forces to actually cease fire in all directions. We also call on all our partners and the international community to be vigilant. Only actions, not words, reveal the truth: this war started and continues only because of Russia,” Sybiha summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter on Saturday, April 19.