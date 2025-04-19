Italian FM: Unclear How Russia Will Comply With Short Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that any signal for peace is important, but it is unclear how Russia will adhere to the short truce.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to ANSA .

“Any signal for peace is important, as I always say, to encourage [all parties to negotiate]. It is unclear how Russia will respect the short truce, and Putin must make a decision to finally end the war he started,” Tajani said.

The Italian foreign minister believes that the Russian leader should respond positively to President Trump's proposal and make a real ceasefire possible.

“Peace must be fair and lasting,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter on Saturday, April 19.

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Russian Federation's refusal of the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days has been going on for 39 days .

Photo: European External Action Service Follow/Flickr