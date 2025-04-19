Italian FM: Unclear How Russia Will Comply With Short Ceasefire
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to ANSA .
“Any signal for peace is important, as I always say, to encourage [all parties to negotiate]. It is unclear how Russia will respect the short truce, and Putin must make a decision to finally end the war he started,” Tajani said.
The Italian foreign minister believes that the Russian leader should respond positively to President Trump's proposal and make a real ceasefire possible.
“Peace must be fair and lasting,” he added.Read also: Russia's refusal of US ceasefire proposal lasts for 39 days - Sybiha
As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter on Saturday, April 19.
In response, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Russian Federation's refusal of the US proposal for a full temporary ceasefire for 30 days has been going on for 39 days .
