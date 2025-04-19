403
Royal College Of Canada Delegation Commends Quality Of Medical Education In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- A delegation from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) lauded Saturday the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS)'s medical education and training programs and its strict adherence to the highest international education standards.
The Canadian delegation briefed Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the KIMS Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi of their assessment of the KIMS' education and training programs during their meeting today, the Ministry of Health said in a press statement.
During the meeting, the Canadian delegation also praised the Institute's implementation of best practices in the areas of training and evaluation, ensuring the safety of trainees and patients.
The delegation expressed its appreciation for the distinguished training environment in Ministry of Health hospitals, commending the availability of specialized training personnel and the modern medical and surgical technologies which they saw during field visits to Jahra, Farwaniya, Jaber Al-Ahmad, Maternity, and Al Razi hospitals, and the Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center.
The head of the delegation present his recommendations, which will be submitted to the accreditation committee of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, which affirms KIMS' adherence to all medical training institutions and training programs standards.
For his part, Minister Al-Awadhi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Canadian delegation's meticulous and comprehensive efforts in evaluating training standards.
He stressed that supporting the medical and health human resource is a fundamental pillar in strengthening the national health system.
Minister Al-Awadhi added that this visit came within the framework of the Ministry and the Institute's commitment to advancing medical education and specialized training, developing national competencies, and as part of the periodic review procedures for the Institute's institutional accreditation and its specialized programs in the fields of pediatrics, surgery, and anatomical diagnostics.
He emphasized the Ministry of Health's ongoing commitment to patient safety and the quality of health services in all state facilities, affirming its full support for the medical education and training system.
The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Acting Secretary-General of the KIMS, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi; Assistant Secretary-General for Specialized Colleges Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Rajab; and heads of the KIMS's Graduate Studies, Examinations, Quality, and Accreditation Offices. (end)
