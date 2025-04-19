403
OIC Condemns Continuation Of Israeli Occupation Genocidal War On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Saturday the continuation of the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as the aggression against cities, villages, and camps in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
In a statement, the pan-Muslim organization described that the continuation of these crimes as an egregious stain on humanity and a violation of all international conventions, laws, resolutions, and humanitarian values. It also called for ending the Israeli aggression and to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.
The OIC renewed its warning against incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, stressing the need to preserve the legal and historical status of holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The Organization also renewed its call on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and stop the Israeli occupation forces crimes, and ensure unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The Gaza health authorities announced earlier today the death of 92 Palestinians and the injury of 219 others in several massacres committed by the occupation, in both the north and south of Gaza in the past two days. (end) fn
