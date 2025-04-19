'Goodbye For Now': Residents, Tourists Bid Farewell To Dubai Fountain Ahead Of Renovation

As the Dubai Fountain prepares to close for the next few months , many residents arrived to catch the emirate's most stunning water spectacle.

The outdoor destination of water, music, and light show has been a must-visit not only for tourists but also for people living in the UAE. For many residents, it was the perfect place to unwind, whether sipping coffee after a long day, taking guests from abroad, or simply enjoying a calm evening by the Burj Khalifa.

The last show of the Dubai Fountain will be at 11pm on Saturday, after which it will take a break as it undergoes a major five-month upgrade.

“I bring my kids here once a month. They would dance to the music and wait for the big water jets to shoot up. It was part of our monthly routine. Now, with the shows paused, it feels like we will be missing it,” said Anjali Rao, a teacher and long-time resident of Dubai.

“But I am sure that once it opens after five months, I will be here along with my children on the first day. The fountain was very amazing and I am sure it will be even more amazing with the upgrades. I will be waiting for it,” said Rao.

For some residents, the Dubai Fountain has become more than just a tourist attraction, it's a place full of memories.

Abels Alknis, a Latvian expat who works in Downtown as a real estate executive, said he often stops by the fountain after office hours.“I am here twice a week to unwind after work. It's calming, just standing near the fountain with a cup of coffee in hand,” said Alknis.

Alknis was not aware that the fountain would be paused temporarily for the next five months.“I am shocked that such an impressive attraction will be paused. Well, the area will feel dry, not just the water, but the crowd too. But I hope it will be better than what it is now,” added Alknis.

The Dubai Fountain's performances will be halted temporarily as work begins to upgrade its choreography, lighting, and sound systems. Abra rides that allow visitors to float up close to the show will also stop for now.

But for many, the renovation feels like a promise of something even better.

Marisol, a Filipina nurse, said she read in the news about the upgrades.“I have heard they are adding new light effects and music,” said Marisol.

She vividly remembers the first time she saw the fountain show in 2018, when she was visiting Dubai.“When I came to the UAE searching for a job, my friends brought me here and I was amazed by how high the water goes. And those days, the crowd was even more, coming to watch the water dance,” said Marisol.

Imran Akram, a manager of a store in Dubai Mall, is among a few who regularly visits the Dubai Fountain.“Whenever I get time, I go by the water fountain and sit there for a few minutes. It's so relaxing.”

“I will miss it for a while. I am glad they are not just keeping it as it is. Dubai is always improving things. If they say the new fountain experience will be better, I believe them. It will be worth the wait.”