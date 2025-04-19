Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Children gather near a destroyed makeshift shelter following an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia on Thursday (AFP photo)

Aid To Gaza 'Facing Total Collapse': 12 Ngos


(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OSLO - The humanitarian aid system in Gaza is "facing total collapse" due to Israel's blockade on aid supplies since March 2, the heads of 12 major aid organisations warned on Thursday, urging Israel to let them to "do our jobs".

"This is one of the worst humanitarian failures of our generation," the chief executives of 12 NGOs, including Oxfam and Save the Children, wrote in a statement.

Israel has vowed to maintain its blockage on humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged territory, arguing it is the only way to force Hamas to release the 58 hostages still held there.
"Every single person in Gaza is relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

"That lifeline has been completely cut off since a blockade on all aid supplies was imposed by Israeli authorities on March 2."

