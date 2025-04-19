GI-PKL 2025: Telugu Cheetahs, Punjabi Tigress, Tamil Lioness Win In Women's Section

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram (Haryana), April 19 (IANS) Telugu Cheetahs, Punjabi Tigress, and Tamil Lioness registered wins on the first day of the women's league of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) here on Saturday. The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) commenced with men's matches on Friday. The League will run for 13 days with the final scheduled on April 30 at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University here.

In the first match of the day, Telugu Cheetahs outclassed Marathi Falcons 42-28 in a dominant display on Saturday. With 24 raid points, two super raids, and six all-out points, the Cheetahs took full control of the game.

Marathi Falcons showed resistance with three super tackles but lacked offensive spark. Telugu's balanced attack and solid defense ensured a comfortable victory in this opening women's clash.

In the second match, Punjabi Tigress roared to a commanding 41-21 win over Bhojpuri Leopardess in their opening women's clash. With 22 raid points and 13 tackle points, the Tigress dominated both ends of the mat. Their six all-out points proved decisive. Bhojpuri Leopardess struggled to gain momentum, managing only 12 raid points, as the Tigress cruised to a convincing 20-point victory.

In the third and final match on Saturday, Tamil Lioness dominated the mat with a commanding 44-18 win over Haryanvi Eagles in the women's category of GI-PKL. With 24 raid points and 14 tackle points, the Lionesses were unstoppable, also securing six all-out points.

Despite two super tackles from the Eagles, the Tamil side maintained control throughout, showcasing exceptional teamwork and tactical brilliance to seal a massive victory.

On Saturday, women's matches enthralled the fans. It was the first time that women's players (International and Indian) were playing together the game of Kabaddi.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semifinals on April 28, and the women's semifinals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is being organised by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) and has brought together a truly international lineup, featuring players from across the globe. Athletes from Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Hungary, Norway, Poland, England, Taiwan, Germany, and India are showcasing their skills and passion for kabaddi.