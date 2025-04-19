Handful Of Swiss Easter Processions Take Place After Inclement Weather



MENAFN - Swissinfo) Traditional Good Friday processions continue to take place in some municipalities in Switzerland. In Romont, canton Fribourg, for example, the "Pleureuses" marched through the streets. This content was published on April 19, 2025 - 11:12 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

In Mendrisio in the southern canton of Ticino, however, the weather prevented the procession from taking place.

Zurich organised an ecumenical Way of the Cross. There, several hundred believers walked behind a wooden cross for the 29th time on Good Friday. The participants took it in turns to shoulder the cross. The procession led to several stations and was organised as an ecumenical service in the streets of Zurich.

Two hours after it began at the Christian Catholic Augustinian Church, the procession ended at the Dreikönigen church in Zurich's Enge neighbourhood.

Wailing women march through Romont

In Romont, the“Pleureuses” or mourners, continued a custom that dates back to the 14th century. In a Passion procession as a penitential exercise, they commemorated the suffering of Christ. Behind a young woman dressed as Mary were 14 mourners clad in black.

