Handful Of Swiss Easter Processions Take Place After Inclement Weather
-
Deutsch
de
Karfreitagsprozessionen in Zürich und Romont FR
Original
Read more: Karfreitagsprozessionen in Zürich und Romont F
Русский
ru
Швейцария отметила Страстную пятницу традиционными шествиями
Read more: Швейцария отметила Страстную пятницу традиционными шествиям
In Mendrisio in the southern canton of Ticino, however, the weather prevented the procession from taking place.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Zurich organised an ecumenical Way of the Cross. There, several hundred believers walked behind a wooden cross for the 29th time on Good Friday. The participants took it in turns to shoulder the cross. The procession led to several stations and was organised as an ecumenical service in the streets of Zurich.
Two hours after it began at the Christian Catholic Augustinian Church, the procession ended at the Dreikönigen church in Zurich's Enge neighbourhood.Wailing women march through Romont
In Romont, the“Pleureuses” or mourners, continued a custom that dates back to the 14th century. In a Passion procession as a penitential exercise, they commemorated the suffering of Christ. Behind a young woman dressed as Mary were 14 mourners clad in black.More More Swiss Easter processions gain UNESCO stamp
This content was published on Dec 13, 2019 The Holy Week processions in Mendrisio, in the southern canton of Ticino, have been awarded UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status.Read more: Swiss Easter processions gain UNESCO stamp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment