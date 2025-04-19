Prime Minister Inspects Charitable, Educational, Health Projects In Tafilah, Maan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday conducted a field tour across multiple districts in Tafilah and Maan governorates, inspecting five key sites as part of his ongoing nationwide inspection visits.

The prime minister began his tour in the Al Hasa District, accompanied by the minister of social development, with a visit to the Al Hasa Charitable Association for the Care of Orphans and the Poor, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The association provides training programmes and courses for school and university students, and includes a daycare centre, a traditional handicrafts section, and a productive kitchen.

Speaking with female beneficiaries, Hassan commended the association's role in supporting the local community and reaffirmed the government's support of its training and income-generating programmes.

He also called for their expansion to reach a larger number of residents and directed support for enhancing product marketing through a dedicated online platform.

He also ordered the provision of modern computers and equipment, the maintenance and expansion of the association's building, and the establishment of facilities dedicated to child beneficiaries. In coordination with the Ministry of Youth, he requested the introduction of specialised training courses targeting young people.

In Tafilah's Qasabah District, the prime minister visited a mixed elementary school alongside the minister of education, where he listened to teachers' concerns about the current educational environment. He directed a study into launching accessible financing funds for teachers, exploring housing projects tailored for educators, and boosting the services offered by teachers' clubs.

He also ordered the construction of a new school extension, improvements to playgrounds and facilities, and the provision of modern learning tools for the kindergarten section.

At another elementary school in the Busaira District, he instructed general maintenance works with a focus on reducing classroom overcrowding.

In Al Hasa, Hassan visited the Jerash Garments and Fashion Manufacturing Company with the minister of labour. The factory employs hundreds of Jordanian women and provides benefits such as overtime compensation and childcare services.

The prime minister also reviewed the company's expansion plans, which aim to double job opportunities from 500 to 1,000. He reaffirmed the government's support for expanding such investments to stimulate local employment.

At a sports club in Tafilah, Hassan directed a study into expanding the facility and equipping it with computers and tools to improve services for youth. He also ordered general maintenance of the premises.

Concluding his tour in the Al Huseiniyah District of Maan Governorate, Hassan visited the Al Huseiniyah Western Comprehensive Health Centre.

He instructed the provision of essential medical equipment and the assignment of specialist doctors in paediatrics, family medicine, and internal medicine. He also ordered measures to resolve transportation difficulties faced by kidney patients travelling between Maan and Al Huseiniyah for treatment.