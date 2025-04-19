Amman And Damascus Agree To Bolster Cooperation Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa on Thursday received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, who conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah, along with a verbal message reiterating Jordan's commitment to boosting brotherly ties with Syria.

The message underscored Jordan's support for Syria's security and stability, as well as its readiness to stand by Damascus during the reconstruction phase, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

President Al Sharaa, in turn, extended his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah and highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

He also expressed appreciation for Jordan's continued support and stressed Syria's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Kingdom in various sectors to serve the interests of both countries.

Safadi also held extensive discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shibani, focusing on the outcomes of the summit held in Amman on February 26 between His Majesty King Abdullah and President Al Sharaa.

During the meeting, the ministers stressed the importance of translating political will into practical cooperation and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

A joint statement issued after the talks stressed the historical ties between Jordan and Syria and called for turning the directives of both countries' leadership into institutional action that benefits the two countries and the wider region.

The two sides also agreed to establish a Higher Coordination Council that will oversee joint cooperation in energy, health, industry, trade, transport, agriculture, water, ICT, education, and tourism. The council is scheduled to convene its first meeting in the coming weeks.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's steadfast support for a Syrian-led reconstruction process that ensures the unity, security, and sovereignty of Syria, eliminates terrorism, and safeguards the rights of all Syrians after years of conflict and hardship.

Al Shibani emphasised the interdependence of Jordanian and Syrian security, voicing Syria's full commitment to Jordan's stability and its rejection of any threats against the Kingdom.

He also stressed cooperation in combating terrorism, particularly the Daesh terror group, and in countering drug and arms smuggling networks.

Safadi welcomed Syria's efforts in combating drug trafficking and noted the importance of coordinated regional action.

The ministers also reviewed implementation steps stemming from the high level Syria and Neighboring Countries Conference on Combating the Daesh terror Group, hosted by Jordan on March 9, 2025.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the upward trend in trade between their countries and explored ways to sustain this momentum.

Safadi condemned Israel's continued aggression against Syria and its occupation of Syrian territory, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a breach of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He warned that such actions escalate tensions and threaten regional stability.

The ministers also agreed to maintain close coordination and to activate communication between relevant ministries and institutions in both countries to implement agreed measures and enhance cooperation across the board.