India Targets Rs 3 Lakh Cr In Defence Production By 2029: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - KNN India)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday that India's defence production value is expected to exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, with ambitious plans to nearly double this figure to Rs 3 lakh crore by 2029.

The announcement came during the Defence Minister's address at the 'Defence Conclave 2025 -- Force of the Future' event hosted by 'The Week' magazine.

"The day is not far when India will not only emerge as a developed country, but our military power will also emerge as the number one in the world," he asserted.

"This year, defence production should cross Rs 1.60 lakh crore, while our target is to produce defence equipment worth Rs 3 lakh crore by the year 2029," he said.

Singh emphasised that India is committed to reducing its dependency on imported military hardware while simultaneously developing a robust domestic defence industrial ecosystem.

This indigenous defence manufacturing initiative serves a dual purpose: meeting India's national security requirements while strengthening the country's defence export capabilities.

The Defence Minister noted that strengthening domestic production would also insulate India's defence manufacturing sector from global supply chain disruptions.

(KNN Bureau)