Qatar Joins IPU Standing Committee On United Nations Affairs

Geneva: The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) selected the State of Qatar as a member of its Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs, further strengthening Qatar's presence in this global parliamentary forum.

The IPU approved nomination of member of Shura Council, HE Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki, to serve on the committee, which is considered one of the IPU's key and most influential bodies. The committee provides a platform for parliamentarians to engage with senior UN officials and global decision-makers.

Its main mission is to identify effective ways for parliaments-key actors in implementing global commitments- to work more closely with the United Nations at both national and international levels.

HE Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki is now the third Shura Council member to be appointed to an IPU committee. He joins Vice President of Shura Council, HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, who was elected to the IPU Executive Committee and named its Vice President representing the Arab Group, and HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who was selected to serve on the Bureau of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development during the 150th IPU Assembly held earlier this month in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In a statement, Shura Council emphasized that these appointments reflect the Council's growing stature on regional and international parliamentary stage, and increasing confidence in its leadership in parliamentary diplomacy and in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding among nations.