Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates President Of Gabon

Amir Congratulates President Of Gabon


2025-04-19 02:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Gabon, wishing him success and further development and growth of relations between the two countries.

MENAFN19042025000063011010ID1109448473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search