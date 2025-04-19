Amir Congratulates President Of Gabon

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Gabon, wishing him success and further development and growth of relations between the two countries.

