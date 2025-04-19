Kapisa Man Guns Down Spouse, Two Others

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): A man has shot dead three people, including his wife, in the Ala Sai district of central Kapisa province, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late in the Bahadurkhel village of the district on Friday, the police headquarters said in a statement.

It identified the killer as Kifayatullah, who shot dead a man named Mehraban and his son before killing his wife with a Kalashnikov rifle.

The statement added:“The perpetrator also shot himself in the left shoulder. He was taken into custody by security forces and has confessed to the crime.”

The statement linked the incident to domestic issues but did not provide further details. An investigation is currently underway.

kk/mud