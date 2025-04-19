130 More Afghans Freed From Pakistan Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 130 more Afghan citizens returned to their homeland on Saturday after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak border town, the ministry wrote on X the 130 Afghans, who spent one to three days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On Thursday, about 50 Afghan refugees returned home after being released from Pakistani prisons.

hz/ma