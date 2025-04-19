Delhi To Kathmandu Has Arrived. Grand Opening Celebration Lights Up Sunnyvale Downtown April 14

Authentic indian foods

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new culinary destination has arrived in the heart of Sunnyvale! Today marked the grand opening of Delhi to Kathmandu Restaurant & Bar, a vibrant eatery bringing together the rich flavors of India and Nepal. The celebration began at 1:00 PM with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Sunnyvale City Mayor Larry Klein, along with members of the Sunnyvale Downtown Association and the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce.Located in Sunnyvale's bustling downtown, Delhi to Kathmandu promises to transport guests on a flavorful journey from the Indian capital to the Himalayan foothills. The restaurant is helmed by a skilled chef from India, whose deep appreciation for South Asian culinary traditions shines through in every dish.The menu is a celebration of authentic Indian and Nepalese cuisine - from fragrant, slow-cooked curries and sizzling tandoori delights to Nepalese classics like hand-folded momos and hearty dal bhat. Whether you're a spice lover or seeking comforting traditional dishes, there's something on the menu to satisfy every craving.Adding to the significance of the day, the grand opening coincided with Nepali New Year 2082, making the occasion even more special for the local Nepalese community and all who joined the festivities.“We're thrilled to open our doors in such a welcoming and diverse community,” said the restaurant's founder Yadav Pokharel.“Our mission is to share the bold, authentic flavors of our homelands and create a space where everyone feels at home - whether you're here for a family dinner, a night out, or a celebration.”Delhi to Kathmandu is now open daily and welcomes guests until midnight. With its colorful ambiance, warm hospitality, and commitment to culinary authenticity, the restaurant is poised to become a favorite spot for both locals and visitors.Come visit us at 155 South Murphy Ave. Sunnyvale, California, USA in Sunnyvale Downtown and discover the best of Indian and Nepalese cuisine - all under one roof.

