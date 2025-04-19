Mindwavedao Lists $NILA On Lbank, On The Mission To Power A Decentralized, Intelligent, And Impact-Driven Web3 Ecosystem

Trending Trading Chart of $NILA/USDT on LBank.

$NILA Token Now Trading on LBank Exchange. Witness the sophistication of this Unique Digital Fintech movement.

- Dr Menon - Co-founder & Strategic AdvisorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindWaveDAO Lists $NILA on LBank, Advancing Its Mission to Power a Decentralized, Intelligent, and Impact-Driven Web3 EcosystemMindWaveDAO, the decentralized intelligence ecosystem built on Bitcoin-based yield infrastructure, proudly announces the listing of its native utility token, $NILA, on LBank Exchange. Trading of the NILA/USDT pair launched in LBank's Innovation Zone, unlocking global access to an ecosystem designed to bridge capital, cognition, and climate impact.Market Snapshot – $NILA Price Update – April 18, 2025🕓 Updated at 18:40 UTCCurrent Price: $0.0764324h High: 24h Low: 24h Volume: 25.481M NILA / $1.951M USDTMindWaveDAO: Where Capital, Clarity & Climate ConvergeMindWaveDAO is more than just a blockchain protocol-it's a modular framework for verifiable value exchange, powered by a next-gen Layer 2 stack anchored in Bitcoin yield mechanics. The $NILA token is the connective tissue, enabling real utility across four interoperable verticals:AdTech Monetization - Platforms like Wave+ transform attention into micro-rewards and tokenized engagement.ClimateTech Finance - AQUAE Impact enables verifiable, tokenized ESG assets tied to real sustainability impact.AI-Powered Governance - ThinkTact empowers communities with logic-based scenario forecasting and argument mapping.Hybrid InsurTech - Combining smart contracts with off-chain underwriting, the ecosystem ensures programmable protection for digital assets."This Is a Utility Revolution, Not Just a Listing. In addition to LBank, we are set to list on 2 more exchanges out of the top 15 Exchanges according to CoinMarketCap within the next 60 to 90 days." - Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder & Strategic Advisor.Appearing live on The Impact Money Show, Dr. Vin Menon said:We're building beyond hype. $NILA activates an entire stack of decentralized intelligence. This LBank listing is a bridge between everyday users and a smarter, more secure Web3 economy.”Key Strategic Progress Ahead of the LBank ListingWave+ in active development, progressing toward decentralized attention monetization and real-time engagement rewards.AQUAE framework advancing, integrating tokenized ecological assets for measurable climate impact.ThinkTact modules expanding, enhancing AI-driven scenario forecasting and governance tooling.Bitcoin-yield Layer 2 infrastructure evolving, powering scalable, low-cost interactions across the ecosystem.Smart contract reinsurance protocols in place, strengthening risk protection through institutional mechanisms.About MindWaveDAOMindWaveDAO is a decentralized infrastructure platform built on Bitcoin-yield mechanics and deployed through a scalable, reinsured Layer 2 blockchain. Unifying AdTech, InsurTech, AI Governance, and ClimateTech, the DAO enables real-world rewards, transparent governance, and strategic clarity at scale. Its native token, $NILA, activates utility, governance, and staking across the entire ecosystem.

Jigish Krishnan

TechyTrade FZ LLC

+1 332-252-6298

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.