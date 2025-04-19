45th AlBaraka Symposium Honors Dr. Muhammad Nejatullah Siddiqi for Global Contributions to Islamic Economics

MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- he 45th AlBaraka Symposium on Islamic Economics, held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, celebrated leading figures who have significantly shaped Islamic economic landscapes. The event was held under the patronage of Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region.Dr. Muhammad Nejatullah Siddiqi, a Pakistani scholar based in the United States, was posthumously honored with the Saleh Kamel Shield for his significant contributions to Islamic economic thought. The award recognized his distinguished academic career and global intellectual impact. Prince Salman bin Sultan, along with Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the AlBaraka Forum, and Muhyi Al-Din Saleh Kamel, a Board Trustee, presented the award to Khaled Siddiqi, who accepted the honor on behalf of his late father.Dr. Siddiqi was a leading scholar in modern Islamic economics, distinguished by his extensive English-language publications that introduced Islamic economic thought to Western academic circles. He held prestigious positions, including a fellowship at the Near East Center at UCLA and a visiting researcher at the Islamic Development Bank's Research and Training Institute in Jeddah. Throughout his career, he supervised numerous doctoral dissertations at major universities in India, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.Renowned for his intellectual leadership, Dr. Siddiqi served on editorial boards of specialized Islamic studies journals. In 2001, he became president of the Global Islamic Economics Association and participated in the advisory council of the Islamic Research and Training Institute.The AlBaraka Symposium's recognition celebrates pioneers like Dr. Siddiqi who established Islamic economic foundations both intellectually and practically. By enhancing the field's presence in global academic institutions, he became a model of integrating knowledge with faith, thought with development, and identity with leadership.-ENDS-

