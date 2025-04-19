Jack Brewer Foundation Leads Incarcerated Men To Baptism During Holy Week And Second Chance Month

JBF logo

JBF leads baptism of incarcerated men

Jack Brewer Foundation Celebrates 37 Baptisms at Blackwater River Correctional Facility During Second Chance Month and Holy Week

MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF ) proudly announces the baptism of 37 men from its Faith & Fatherhood program at Blackwater River Correctional Facility. Held during Holy Week and Second Chance Month, this milestone is a powerful reminder of the human capacity for change, redemption, and renewed identity in Christ.Each of these men made a public declaration of faith, choosing to leave behind their past and step into a life centered on spiritual purpose. For JBF, this moment reflects the very heart of its mission: to restore lives through faith, family, and the transformative power of second chances.“What a powerful example of God's miraculous healing power during Holy Week.” said Ordained Minister and Chairman Jack Brewer. "I met many of these men when they were still living in sin and I have personally witnessed their transformation through the fruit that they now produce. Hallelujah.”These baptisms didn't just mark personal turning points-they echoed the greater meaning of Holy Week: a time of reflection on Christ's sacrifice and the promise of resurrection. And in the context of Second Chance Month, they stand as living proof of why redemption matters and what's possible when people are given the opportunity to start over. Just last week, JBF's Director of Fatherhood Outreach & Engagement, Pastor Adam Jolly led a moving baptism at Sago Palm Reentry Center. He reflected:“The Baptism at Sago Palm was a life-changing experience for the JBF clients. They all expressed their inward conversion by their outward words of confession to follow Jesus Christ according to the Word of God. The angels in Heaven were rejoicing with us on their special day. Glory to God!”The Jack Brewer Foundation expresses deep gratitude to The GEO Group, operator of Blackwater River Correctional Facility, and Warden Terry Dudley for hosting a truly transformative and inspiring event. These baptisms reflect the profound desire for renewed purpose among the incarcerated population, serving as a powerful testament to the value of second chances and the remarkable capacity for human change.With the Faith & Fatherhood program already transforming lives in over 20 Florida correctional facilities and expanding into more, it offers men not only hope but also practical guidance rooted in biblical truth, personal responsibility, and family restoration. The Jack Brewer Foundation is planting seeds of lasting transformation through mentoring, spiritual development, and community building.About The Jack Brewer FoundationThe Jack Brewer Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit committed to serving the world's most vulnerable. With a mission grounded in the teachings of Jesus Christ, JBF provides opportunities for healing, growth, and restoration-particularly for those affected by the criminal justice system. Through initiatives like the Faith & Fatherhood program, the foundation empowers incarcerated men to rebuild their lives with purpose and integrity.###

