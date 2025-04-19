Congress To Kick Off ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ Campaign As It Battles ED Heat In Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced to launch major nationwide 'Samvidhan Bachao' (Save the Constitution) campaign to“safeguard constitutional values and promote social justice”, amidst growing concerns over the alleged misuse of central agencies, particularly the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the ongoing National Herald case.

The party has accused the BJP-led government of weaponising institutions for political vendetta. The party said the action in the National Herald case is a politically motivated“witch-hunt” targeting Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In a high-level meeting convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders, including AICC General Secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of frontal organisations, discussed the implementation of the Ahmedabad resolution titled“Nyay Path: Sankalp, Samarpan, Sangharsh.”

The meeting laid the groundwork for the party's grassroots revival and nationwide mobilisation campaign aimed at defending constitutional values.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also outlined the party's latest organisational initiative, 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', which was recently launched in Gujarat.

The core objective of this campaign is to strengthen District Congress Committees (DCCs) and energise local party units. As part of the drive, five observers will be appointed in each district, and new DCC presidents will be chosen by May 31. The campaign, which began in Gujarat, will now be expanded to other states.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh addressed the ongoing National Herald case, condemning the BJP's“malicious propaganda” against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He described the legal action as a politically motivated witch-hunt driven by 'vengeance, harassment, and intimidation'.

Ramesh further stated that between April 21 and 24, senior Congress leaders will hold press conferences across the country to expose what the party sees as a coordinated assault on democracy and the rule of law.

Ramesh also revealed that the party will roll out a large-scale 'Samvidhan Bachao' (Save the Constitution) campaign across the country. The campaign will unfold in four phases: state-level rallies from April 25 to 30, district-level mobilisations from May 3 to 10, assembly constituency-level campaigns from May 11 to 17, and a door-to-door awareness drive from May 20 to 30 to directly engage with citizens on constitutional issues.

Ramesh outlined the key aspects of the Ahmedabad resolution, which revolves around three central pillars: social, economic, and political justice. Under social justice, Congress has raised three major demands: a nationwide caste census, implementing reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions, and removing the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

On economic justice, the party is advocating for a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, immediate farm loan waivers, and a focused plan to revive shuttered MSMEs across the country.

“The Constitution is under attack. Institutions like the ED are being misused, and the ones orchestrating this have a criminal mindset,” Ramesh said, indirectly targeting top government figures.

He also reiterated that Congress would not be intimidated and would continue its fight for the Constitution, justice, and the soul of the nation.

“This is not a legal matter anymore - it's political persecution,” Ramesh asserted.