Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla Gives An Open Challenge To Anurag Kashyup

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has given an open challenge to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after his insensitive remark on the Brahmins.

He posted a clip on his IG addressing Kashyap, "If your income is less, restain your expenses, and if your information is less restrain your words - Anurag Kashyap both your income and information are limited. You do not have it in you to pollute even an inch of the Brahmin legacy- however, as you have expressed your desire, I would like to send some photographs to your house- then you decide on whom you want to spill your dirty water on (urinate on)" - Acharya Chanakya, Chandra Tiwari Shekhar Azad, Bajirao Ballad, Lord Parashurama, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Adi Shankaracharya, Mangal Pandey, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Tatya Tope, Rajguru, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Param Vir Captain Manoj Pandey, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Sangeet Samrat Tansen, Lata Mangeshkar, Rani Lakshmibhai, Maha Kavi Kalidas, Goswami Tulsidas- countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins."

He further warned Kashyap that if he cannot follow up on his words, he better learn to stay within his limits.

"I, a Brahmin give you an open challenge- pick one name from the 21 names given by me, and I will be sure to send you the photograph, and if you do not have it in you to act on your words, better learn to stay in your limits," Shukla added.

Kashyap is yet to react to the post.

Refreshing your memory, one of Kashyap's comments regarding the Brahmins has been receiving a lot of backlash.

Replying to the comment, "Brahmins are your father", the director had written, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?"

Kashyap later even shared an apology for his remark on social media.