Moscow, Kyiv Exchange 246 Prisoners of War


2025-04-19 12:20:15
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kyiv carried out a significant prisoner exchange on Saturday, each side releasing 246 prisoners of war, marking the largest such swap since the war began over three years ago, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the Russian soldiers involved in the exchange are currently receiving psychological and medical care in Belarus. They will be later transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation.

Additionally, the two sides exchanged heavily wounded soldiers, with 31 Ukrainians swapped for 15 Russian servicemen, in what was described as a gesture of goodwill.

The Russian Defense Ministry also acknowledged the mediation efforts of the United Arab Emirates, which played a vital role in facilitating the exchange. The ministry expressed its gratitude to the UAE for its significant humanitarian contributions in the process.

