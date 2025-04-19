'WAVES 2025' Emerging As Global Connector Between Creators And Buyers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The world of creators and their economy is going through a fundamental change and the 'WAVES 2025' event seeks to evolve itself as a global platform for media and entertainment, just as Davos serves as a global platform for economic policies, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday.

Interacting with the media here ahead of the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled in Mumbai from May 1-4, the Union Minister said that with the advent of technology, the old model is giving way to the new model, creating opportunities as well as challenges.

“The shape of the media world is changing, he said, and stressed on the collective need as a country to respond to the new model.

Giving an example, the minister said that gone are the days when a big studio was needed for creating content. Today, a creator from a remote village from Jharkhand or Kerala can create good quality content and get millions of views.

He mentioned that the creator's economy is growing exponentially.

The Minister said that“our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the work of the creators and their contribution in the economy by promoting India's soft power globally”.

India's creative economy has received an overwhelming boost, with more than 1 lakh registrations for WAVES 2025. The top innovators will be honoured with Awards, celebrating their contributions to the evolving global media and entertainment landscape.

Vaishnaw said that“we are finding a way to connect the world with our creators”.

WAVES is emerging as a global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for scalable creative solutions, the minister said. Through WAVES, buyers and sellers are getting a platform, where creators can offer their content and firms can source quality creative work.

