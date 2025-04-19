Promotion Of Border Tourism Continues: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that efforts to promote border tourism in the region, particularly near Tanot Mata, continue unabated.

“The BSF has assured completion of ongoing works within the stipulated timeframe. Discussions were also held with the Chief Minister regarding further development. An amphitheatre is under construction near Tanot, where daily programmes can be held in collaboration with the Army and BSF. Its design is currently underway,” the Union Minister told media persons after a review meeting in Jaisalmer

The minister said that the plans are also being considered for constructing a grand entry gate at the site, adding that the Home Minister has instructed that arrangements be made for tourists visiting Tanot to view the international border.

“A joint meeting of the Defence, Home, and Tourism ministries was earlier held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in this context. Positive outcomes of these discussions will be visible soon,” he added.

When asked about the condition of the Jaisalmer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shekhawat emphasised that its preservation is a collective responsibility.

“Illegal construction in restricted zones is harming the fort's aesthetics and heritage value. The ASI has issued multiple notices, and I've instructed the administration to take strict action,” he said.

Shekhawat also stated that efforts are being made to promote tourism in the district, even during the summer season.

Meanwhile, he strongly criticised the current law and order situation in West Bengal, calling it“painful” and likening it to the pre-Partition era.

Referring to the recent violence in Murshidabad, he said,“What is happening in Bengal today reminds one of Jinnah's Direct Action. The majority community is being targeted, atrocities are being committed on religious grounds, and the state government remains a mute spectator.”

He accused Mamata Banerjee and her party of allowing Bengal to burn for political gain.

“This is a matter of grave concern in a free and democratic India,” Shekhawat stated.

Responding to questions on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Shekhawat said the changes were necessary to safeguard the interests of poor Muslims.

On the controversy surrounding the Disha meeting, Shekhawat clarified that notices were issued 15 days in advance, in accordance with official protocols.