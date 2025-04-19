The Law That Time Forgot: Former Intelligence Insider Says 19Th-Century Policy May Hold The Key To America's Next Great Revival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Buried in the U.S. Code Since Reconstruction, a Legal Provision Could Finally Be Brought Back to Life

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucked away in the dusty corners of America's legal archives is a piece of legislation that few have read, fewer have questioned-and almost no one has acted on. Until now.

According to Jim Rickards, former CIA advisor and financial strategist, a section of federal law dating back to the post-Civil War era may soon be brought back into the spotlight-carrying with it massive consequences for national policy, energy, and resource control.

“It's not theory. It's not speculation. It's still there-fully intact,” says Rickards.

“They didn't repeal it. They just stopped using it.”

What Is This Forgotten Law?

Passed by the 42nd Congress in the 1870s, the provision-buried in Title 30 of the U.S. Code -established legal pathways for managing America's mineral-rich lands. It created a framework to preserve, protect, and eventually utilize the raw resources beneath the country's vast federal holdings.

“You can go read the sections-22 to 42 to be exact,” Rickards says.“It's pretty dry stuff. But the implications are massive.”

For over a century, the law remained dormant-shielded by layers of regulation and agency discretion. Not repealed. Not challenged. Just... paused.

The Legal Freeze Is Over

In 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine -a landmark decision that significantly curbed the power of federal agencies to unilaterally interpret and enforce regulations.

Rickards believes this decision changes everything.

“It essentially gave so-called government experts 'kill shot' power,” he says.“But now-for the first time in half a century-we can go get [these resources]!”

Why This Law Matters Now

According to Rickards, the law governs access to materials that are critical to modern industry, national defense, and infrastructure-including lithium, copper, silver, and rare earth elements.

“The minerals that power the future are locked right beneath our feet, and we're the only country that has chosen not to use them,” he explains.

These materials, once considered marginal, have become globally strategic -fueling the rise of AI, clean energy, and autonomous defense systems.

An Economic and Strategic Reset

Rickards calls this moment “the reawakening of American self-reliance” -not through new spending, but through reconnection with policies that were written when the country still understood the value of its land and resources.

“We didn't have an income tax for much of our history. Instead, the government drew revenue from tariffs.”

“It's time to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.” - President Donald J. Trump

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath. Over a four-decade career, Rickards has advised senior decision-makers on economic warfare, national security, and crisis response strategies.

