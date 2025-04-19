'From Rs 1,500 To Rs 150': How Rajouri's Jan Aushadhi Kendra Is Saving Lives And Wallets
In a region where many struggle with limited incomes, the Kendra is easing financial pressure by making essential medications affordable and accessible. For countless families, this has eliminated the difficult choice between buying high-cost medicine and meeting other basic needs.
Shazia, a local resident, expressed her appreciation for the initiative: "I can now afford my blood pressure medicine without worrying about the cost. This scheme has been a blessing for people like me."
Doctors at GMC Rajouri have also lauded the programme, noting that affordable medicine has improved patient adherence to treatment plans and overall health outcomes.
Toheed Shehzad, who works at the Kendra, told IANS: "I've been working here for a while, and we see a huge crowd every day, even on half-working days like today. Around 600 people visit us daily. Our doctors support the scheme and regularly prescribe these affordable medicines. We have all the commonly required medicines for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and acidity. For example, a medicine that costs Rs 22 here is sold for Rs 130–140 in private stores. Another medicine we sell for Rs 50–60 per strip is available outside for Rs 250. We source our stock from suppliers in Jammu or Delhi."
Customers have echoed similar sentiments, calling the initiative a major relief for economically weaker sections.
Alam Din Dar, a regular customer, shared: "I am truly thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting these affordable medicine outlets. Medicines that cost Rs 1,500–2,000 in private pharmacies are available here for just Rs 100–200. These shops are a blessing for the poor. I come here regularly, and it has really helped me and many others."
Mukesh Kumar Sharma, a daily wage worker from Supaul, Bihar, added: "I want to thank PM Modi for this initiative. The low-cost medicines here help me save a lot of money. If I had to buy these from a private shop, I wouldn't be able to afford them. I'm really happy and grateful to the government for making this possible."
As the popularity of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra grows, residents remain hopeful that the centre will continue to meet rising demand and play a vital role in bridging the healthcare gap in underserved communities.
