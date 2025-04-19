403
Trump says Ukraine war is ‘Biden’s war’
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has placed full responsibility for the Ukraine conflict on Joe Biden, labeling it “Biden’s war” during comments made aboard Air Force One on Sunday. Trump claimed that if he had won the 2020 election, the war in Ukraine, the crisis in the Middle East, and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal would never have happened.
“This is not my war,” Trump said. “He gave them billions of dollars. He should’ve never let it start. If he had any brain – which he didn’t – the war wouldn’t have happened.” Trump also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin lacked respect for Biden, which may have influenced Moscow's decision to initiate the conflict.
The former president argued that poor relations between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contributed to the escalation and loss of life, asserting that “millions of dead people” could have been spared.
Trump emphasized that resolving the conflict remains a high priority for his administration, though he acknowledged the difficulty of reaching peace in what he called a “deeply rooted war.”
Under Biden, the U.S. committed roughly $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, covering advanced weaponry, ammunition, and direct financial support. Biden maintained a stance of prolonged support for Kiev and refused direct negotiations with Russia.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has reopened diplomatic channels with Moscow. Several high-level meetings have taken place between U.S. and Russian officials, focusing on both the Ukraine conflict and broader bilateral issues.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed the renewed dialogue but cautioned that repairing relations damaged under the Biden administration would require time and patience. “We’re working through this carefully,” Peskov said on Sunday, emphasizing the depth of the damage that needs to be addressed.
