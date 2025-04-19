403
White House physician evaluates Trump’s health
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is in “excellent cognitive and physical health,” according to White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella. The statement follows Trump’s first physical exam of his second term, which took place Friday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The comprehensive evaluation included five hours of medical testing, blood work, and a cognitive assessment.
In a memorandum released Sunday, Barbabella reported that the 78-year-old president is “fully fit” to carry out his duties, highlighting strong heart, lung, neurological, and overall physical function. He credited Trump’s active lifestyle—consisting of meetings, public events, and frequent golf victories—as a key factor in his well-being.
Trump currently weighs 224 pounds (101.6 kg) and stands 75 inches tall (190 cm), with a resting heart rate of 62 bpm and blood pressure at 128/74 mmHg.
The examination also revealed some scarring on his right ear from a gunshot wound sustained during an assassination attempt last July. The report noted minor sun damage and several harmless skin lesions.
Trump achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a test commonly used to evaluate memory, attention, and cognitive function. He told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that he “got every answer right” and felt he was in “very good shape,” both physically and mentally.
He mentioned receiving some health-related advice from his physician but did not elaborate.
The president has long questioned the mental acuity of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who declined to take a cognitive test after a poorly received debate performance last June. Biden later withdrew from the presidential race and was succeeded by his vice president, Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated in the election.
