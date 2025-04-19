403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Iran resume high-level diplomatic talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran have resumed high-level diplomatic talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program, marking the first indirect negotiations in years. Held in Muscat, Oman, the meeting featured Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witcoff. This is the highest level of engagement between the two nations since 2018. The talks took place through shuttle diplomacy, with the delegations remaining in separate rooms while Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi facilitated communication between them.
After the meeting, Araghchi described the session as a constructive first step, emphasizing the calm and respectful atmosphere and the commitment of both sides to continue pursuing a workable agreement. The White House also described the talks as "very positive and constructive," with Witcoff directed to prioritize diplomacy and resolve differences through dialogue. President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism, stating, "I think they’re going well," but reiterated that nothing matters until an agreement is reached.
Despite the diplomatic efforts, Iran remains skeptical about the talks. Tehran’s state-affiliated media suggested that Trump's comments might be part of a "psychological operation" designed to shape public opinion. Iran has laid out several conditions for an agreement, including the lifting of key sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and firm guarantees against future military actions. These demands stem from a deep distrust of the US, particularly after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, despite Iran’s compliance and the support of its European allies.
The gap between Iran's demand for binding, measurable commitments and the US's reluctance to offer such concessions has created an impasse. Iran insists on assurances, while the US is hesitant to make concessions that could be seen as losing leverage. As the negotiations continue, it remains uncertain whether a breakthrough will be reached or if the risk of conflict will persist.
After the meeting, Araghchi described the session as a constructive first step, emphasizing the calm and respectful atmosphere and the commitment of both sides to continue pursuing a workable agreement. The White House also described the talks as "very positive and constructive," with Witcoff directed to prioritize diplomacy and resolve differences through dialogue. President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism, stating, "I think they’re going well," but reiterated that nothing matters until an agreement is reached.
Despite the diplomatic efforts, Iran remains skeptical about the talks. Tehran’s state-affiliated media suggested that Trump's comments might be part of a "psychological operation" designed to shape public opinion. Iran has laid out several conditions for an agreement, including the lifting of key sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and firm guarantees against future military actions. These demands stem from a deep distrust of the US, particularly after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, despite Iran’s compliance and the support of its European allies.
The gap between Iran's demand for binding, measurable commitments and the US's reluctance to offer such concessions has created an impasse. Iran insists on assurances, while the US is hesitant to make concessions that could be seen as losing leverage. As the negotiations continue, it remains uncertain whether a breakthrough will be reached or if the risk of conflict will persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment