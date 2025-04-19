Chery's New Brand - LEPAS Unveils First Vehicle, Redefining Elegant Mobility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the audience watching in anticipation, Mr. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, and Mr. Cao Bin, Chief Technology Officer of Chery, alongside other company leaders, unveiled LEPAS's first new vehicle-L8-revealing its sleek and elegant design in full for the first time. Representatives from global partners and media guests were present to witness this historic moment.

The launch of LEPAS marks the culmination of Chery's nearly three decades of automotive expertise and global capabilities. It aims to enrich users' lives through innovative technology and design while delivering a poised yet exhilarating driving experience. As a cornerstone of Chery's upmarket strategy, LEPAS transcends the car's functional role, transforming it into an expression of lifestyle aesthetics. The brand name fuses "LEAP" and "PASSION," symbolizing dynamism and vitality while balancing elegance with fervor. Its "Leopard Aesthetics" design creates boundary-defying visual signatures. Backed by Chery's eight global R&D centers, LEPAS reimagines "elegant control."

LEPAS L8, the brand's inaugural model, sets a new benchmark for mainstream SUVs. With its sleek styling, tech-forward cabin, spacious comfort, and comprehensive safety features, it caters to urban elites seeking a premium lifestyle. Beyond L8, LEPAS will expand its lineup to cover all mainstream segments, building a diverse product portfolio tailored to discerning customers - from family-oriented elites to those with refined tastes.

The LEPAS L8's debut heralds its global launch at 2025 Chery Business Conference in late April. Centered around the theme "COLORFUL LIFE, MASTERFUL DRIVE," the event will showcase the perfect fusion of elegance and technology to a worldwide audience. Amid the dual trends of automotive intelligence and consumption upgrades, the arrival of LEPAS represents not only a testament to Chery's technological prowess but also a bold reimagining of the future of mobility aesthetics. True to its vision-"Making LEPAS the choice for stylish, elegant mobility"-this journey, beginning in Wuhu, China, is now accelerating onto the world stage.

