Major League Pickleball's D.C. Pickleball Team And Brooklyn Aces Ownership Groups Agree To Swap Franchise Name Rights

2024's D.C. Pickleball Team To Rebrand As Brooklyn Pickleball Team; 2024's Brooklyn Aces Are Now The DC Pickleball Team

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The franchises that played Major League Pickleball's (MLP ) 2024 season as the D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT ) and Brooklyn Aces (BK ) have officially announced the exchange of franchise name rights ahead of the 2025 MLP season. This unique and strategic decision reflects the shared commitment of both ownership groups to strengthen their connection to their respective home markets and ensures that both organizations are well-positioned for sustained success.

The franchise that played the 2024 MLP season as the DC Pickleball Team - a Premier Level franchise with a roster of Dekel Bar, Jackie Kawamoto, Riley Newman, and Rachel Rohrabacher - will henceforth be known as the Brooklyn Pickleball Team . The franchise features an ownership group headlined by Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr., Cliff Avril and Mesut Ozil .

"We are incredibly grateful for the successful first two years we've had in Washington, D.C., and for the unwavering support of our amazing fans," said Tylis , now Principal Owner of the Brooklyn Pickleball Team. "Looking ahead to this next chapter in Brooklyn, we're filled with excitement about the opportunity to grow the game and create new connections in the borough I was raised in and a city with such a rich sports culture. At the same time, we'll continue collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that our time in D.C. leaves a lasting impact. We can't wait to see both communities rally behind their teams as we embark on this exciting journey."

The team that played 2024 as the Brooklyn Aces - a Challenger Level franchise with a roster of Daniel De La Rosa, Andrea Koop, Mari Humberg, and Stefan Auvergne - are now the D.C. Pickleball Team , with an ownership group highlighted by Boardroom Sport Holdings' Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant .

"Our organization has created deep roots within the DC community over the years through the work of the Durant Family Foundation and Team Durant, and being able to bring our pickleball team to DC to create more connectivity just makes sense," said Rich Kleiman , now Principal Owner of the D.C. Pickleball Team. "We're excited to continue our work growing this team now as the D.C. Pickleball Team."

Both ownership groups extend their heartfelt gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support and enthusiasm. As the teams prepare for this exciting new chapter, they invite fans to stay tuned for updates, including adjustments to digital platforms and the release of fresh team merchandise.

About D.C. Pickleball Team

D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) is DC's Challenger Level Major League Pickleball (MLP) team that joined MLP ahead of the 2023 season. Co-owned by Boardroom Sports Holdings' Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant. DCPT takes pride in leaning into the community and identifying ways to bring the sport to underserved populations.

For more information about D.C. Pickleball Team, visit dcpickleballteam and follow on Instagram

About Brooklyn Pickleball Team

Brooklyn Pickleball Team (BKPT) is Brooklyn's Premier Level Major League Pickleball (MLP) team. The BKPT ownership group includes Al Tylis, Sam Porter, Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Rip Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Odell Beckham Jr., Cliff Avril and Mesut Ozil.

The franchise's first ever MLP Championship was won on November 5, 2023 in Dallas. The current roster includes Rachel Rohrabacher, former D1 tennis star at the University of South Carolina, MLP Champion, and top four ranked pickleballer; Dekel Bar, former pro tennis player and world pickleball ranked #6; Riley Newman, world ranked #7 in pickleball and 2023 DCPT Champion; Jackie Kawamoto, former D1 tennis standout at the University of Dayton, and key player from the 2023 DCPT MLP Championship roster; Hannah Blatt, former pro Canadian squash player and rising pickleball talent; and Pat Smith, Men's Conference Player of the Year at UMKC and former pro tennis star.

For more information about Brooklyn Pickleball Team, visit brooklynpickleballteam and follow on social media: X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , and the Team Shop .

About Major League Pickleball

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading professional pickleball organizations under a single entity. For more information on MLP, visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

