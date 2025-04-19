Bihar: Former MLA Resigns From JD-U Over Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 19 (IANS) In a significant political jolt to Janata Dal (United) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former MLA Master Mujahid Alam, a prominent face of JD-U in Seemanchal, has resigned from the party over the Waqf Act.

Alam, a two-time MLA from Kochadhaman and the NDA candidate from Kishanganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, made the announcement in Kishanganj, where he also took down banners and posters of Nitish Kumar.

Alongside him, hundreds of supporters also submitted their resignations from the party.

“As Nitish Kumar's MPs supported the Waqf Bill in Parliament, I have decided to resign from the party's all posts, including the primary members,” Alam said.

Earlier, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who recently visited Alam's native village Kairibirpur and spent time with him following Eid prayers.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, signalled the beginning of a potential political realignment in the region. Sources say Kishor has been actively working to bring influential local leaders into his fold, especially in Seemanchal, a region with a significant minority population and growing political volatility.

Master Mujahid Alam has long been regarded as one of Nitish Kumar's most trusted grassroots leaders in Seemanchal.

Despite his defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by 59,000 votes to the Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed, he retained strong support at the local level, known for staying active in public service even after electoral losses.

Since the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament, over 20 Muslim leaders have resigned from JD-U.

Master Mujahid Alam's exit not only signals deep dissatisfaction within the minority ranks of the JD-U but also comes at a time when the party is already facing criticism over its stand on the Waqf Act and governance decisions ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.