Ukrainian Premier says ‘Europe’ should be built around Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has called on the European Union to expedite Ukraine’s accession, claiming that the country is now at the heart of a newly emerging European structure.
Speaking at the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels on Thursday, Shmigal emphasized that Ukraine should no longer be seen as a mere battleground or buffer state, but rather as the foundation for a redefined European identity.
“Ukraine is not just a nation at war,” he said. “It is the focal point of a new European order.” He argued that Ukraine offers the EU a unique opportunity to “rediscover its identity,” insisting that his country should be integrated more quickly into the European bloc.
In light of the global trade disputes sparked by US President Donald Trump, Shmigal urged the EU to acknowledge a changing world where “free trade no longer ensures security, energy is no longer politically neutral, and supply chains are no longer stable.”
He encouraged Western European companies to invest in Ukraine, highlighting opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, IT, agriculture, and gas infrastructure. He also promoted Ukraine as a potential industrial and defense hub for Europe, capable of supporting the EU’s military independence.
Ukraine has held EU candidate status since 2022, shortly after the outbreak of its conflict with Russia. While the EU has consistently supported Kiev, it has yet to establish a clear timeline for full membership. Entry into the bloc requires sweeping reforms, particularly around governance and anti-corruption, as well as unanimous support from all EU member states. Some, including Hungary, remain hesitant.
Meanwhile, Russia has stated that it would not object to Ukraine joining the EU. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in February called EU membership a sovereign decision and clarified that Moscow’s opposition applies strictly to Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, not its EU aspirations.
