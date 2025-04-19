403
UK extremely tangled in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Britain has been far more deeply involved in the Ukraine conflict than publicly acknowledged, according to a report by The Times. The article, citing anonymous British and Ukrainian military sources, reveals that the UK not only provided strategic planning and intelligence, but also covertly deployed troops inside Ukraine to assist with weapons training and technical operations.
While the UK’s support for Ukraine has been visible since the 2014 coup backed by the West, The Times claims the full extent of British military involvement following Russia’s 2022 escalation had remained hidden until now.
Throughout 2022 and 2023, British troops reportedly entered Ukraine in small, discreet teams to avoid direct confrontation with Russia. One key mission involved fitting Ukrainian aircraft with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and training personnel on how to operate them. These deployments were conducted quietly alongside deliveries of missiles and other equipment.
British troops had already been training Ukrainian forces in anti-tank tactics with NLAW systems since 2015. Though they were withdrawn ahead of the 2022 escalation, urgent battlefield demands prompted the UK to send technical experts back into the country.
According to the report, British military leaders were instrumental in preparing Ukraine’s much-anticipated 2023 counteroffensive. When it fell short of expectations, they also acted as intermediaries between Kiev and Washington. Ukrainian forces reportedly viewed British officers as the strategic minds behind the anti-Russian coalition, even nicknaming former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace “the man who saved Kiev.”
Unlike the US, which limited on-the-ground engagement over concerns about appearing too involved, British officers were given leeway to visit Ukraine frequently – sometimes so covertly they traveled in civilian clothing, the paper noted.
Moscow has long viewed the Ukraine war as a Western proxy conflict and considers foreign fighters supporting Kiev as mercenaries. Russian officials have suggested that NATO personnel may be directly operating some of the more sophisticated weapons systems supplied to Ukraine.
This report follows a recent New York Times investigation that uncovered the US’s expansive role in Ukraine’s war strategy under President Joe Biden. It revealed that Washington had provided far more than just weapons, including daily tactical coordination and intelligence sharing.
