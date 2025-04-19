Haryana CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Projects Worth Rs 55.38 Crore In Panchkula

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development works of Rs 55.38 crore in Panchkula, comprising the inauguration of a newly constructed bridge over the Ghaggar river built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, to transform it into a smart city.

Additionally, he also laid the foundation for two dispensary buildings in Sector 28 and 31 with estimated cost of Rs 4.64 crore and Gram Sachivalaya in Kanauli village in Barwala at a cost of Rs 74.38 lakh.

Furthermore, Saini announced to give Rs 5 crore for development works in various villages under the Panchkula Assembly segment.

Saini said the projects would serve as a milestone in transforming Panchkula into not just a smart city, but also a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city.

He emphasised the goal is to develop Panchkula into a smart city equipped with all essential amenities for its residents.

Highlighting the broader vision, Saini said a developed Haryana holds a vital place in the realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India.

“If Haryana is to progress, the development of Panchkula is essential,” he said, adding Haryana will play a crucial role in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of making India a fully developed nation by 2047.

Extending best wishes to the people of Panchkula, the Chief Minister said April 19 marked a moment of joy for the region.

He said the development initiatives launched have given a fresh momentum and new direction to Panchkula's growth. Expressing his optimism, he added:“I am confident that these projects will play a significant role in the development of Panchkula, a city that continues to thrive under the divine blessings of Mata Mansa Devi and Nada Sahib."

He said the bridge over the Ghaggar river has been constructed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Spanning 360 m in length and 16 m in width, the bridge will significantly improve regional connectivity. It will provide easier access to Zirakpur, Rajpura, Patiala, and the Mohali airport, and will serve as a convenient shortcut for commuters traveling to Panchkula's southern sectors, Zirakpur, and the southern sectors of Chandigarh.

The bridge is expected to reduce travel distances by approximately five to seven km and ease traffic congestion in the area. This vital infrastructure is part of the ring road project, which aims to enhance connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Once fully developed, the ring road will help decongest not just Panchkula but also Chandigarh, offering major relief from traffic pressure.

The Chief Minister said this is the third bridge in Panchkula connecting sectors across the Ghaggar River. In addition to benefitting residents of Sectors 25, 26, 27, 28, and 31, the bridge will also provide improved access for people traveling from Barwala and Ramgarh.

With direct connectivity to National Highways 5, 7, and 152, the bridge is poised to become a significant milestone in the development of Panchkula and the adjoining regions of Punjab.