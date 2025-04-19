Michelle Obama Flashes Wedding Ring Amid Rumors Of Split From Barack Obama, Shuts Down Trolls

MENAFN - Live Mint) Michelle Obama, 61, made a bold and stylish public appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 17), flashing her wedding ring amid persistent rumors about trouble in her marriage to former President Barack Obama.

While Barack Obama did not accompany her during the outing, Michelle and her brother and podcast co-host, Craig Robinson, were seen walking and chatting cheerfully with staffers at The Academy headquarters. The Obamas , married since 1992, haven't been spotted together publicly since December 2024, following their intensive efforts to support Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

Michelle took a step back from the public eye following Donald Trump's win, which sparked unfounded rumors about a rift in their marriage-especially after Barack attended Trump's inauguration alone.

“People had to assume we were divorcing”

Addressing the chatter directly during an appearance on Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast last week, Michelle pushed back with clarity and confidence.

“The interesting thing is that when I say 'no,' for the most part, people are like, 'I get it,' and I'm OK,” she said, referring to her decision to avoid political events.

“So much so that people, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

She laughed off the divorce speculation, noting that people struggle to understand“a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”

Time for 'Big Girl decisions'

Michelle explained that stepping away from the political spotlight was not about marital strain, but personal growth.

“After years of doing the work, of doing my job as first lady, it was time to make some big girl decisions and own it fully,” she said.

“If not now, when? What am I waiting for?” she added.“Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, 'Who do I truly want to be every day?'”

Redefining purpose

She noted the joy of saying yes to things that bring her happiness-whether that means spending time with friends or simply deciding how long she wants to stay in a place.

“If a girlfriend calls and says, 'Let's go here,' I can say 'Yes!' I can. And I'm trying to do that more and more.”

Back in the spotlight, on her own terms

Michelle made her first public appearance of 2025 on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, and shortly after, launched a podcast with her brother Craig Robinson. The project offers a more personal lens on her life and values-and has given her space to speak candidly about her choices.

“That's what society does to us,” she said.“If it doesn't fit into the stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

| TikTok joins social media trend with new 'Footnotes' feature: All details Verdict: No trouble in paradise

While rumor mills may continue to speculate, Michelle Obama's latest public appearance-with wedding ring-speaks volumes. Not only is she still very much committed to her marriage, she's also committed to herself.

| Mugshot mania: How ChatGPT is turning usernames into viral arrest records